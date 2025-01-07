Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40,667.49 and traded as high as $42,452.00. Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF shares last traded at $42,354.50, with a volume of 68,247 shares.
Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40,667.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38,255.33.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.