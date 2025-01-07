Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth about $91,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $524.54 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $397.84 and a 1-year high of $539.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $513.21 and a 200-day moving average of $490.14.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

