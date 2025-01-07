iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Bought by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IXUS opened at $66.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.15. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $61.99 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.1817 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

