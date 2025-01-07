iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Shares Acquired by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 167.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 147,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Bank increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SUSB stock opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $25.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.83.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.