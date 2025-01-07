iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH) Trading Up 1.4% – What’s Next?

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Get Free Report) were up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.24 and last traded at $42.24. Approximately 22,074 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.64.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $188.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,881,000. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 43.6% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 381,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,118,000 after purchasing an additional 115,749 shares during the period. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 36,877 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,303,000. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $998,000.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

