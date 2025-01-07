iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF (BATS:HYMU) Shares Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF (BATS:HYMU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.73 and last traded at $22.73. 215,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 161,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 85,731 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,158,000.

iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (HYMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Custom Blend index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to primarily high-yield US municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. HYMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

