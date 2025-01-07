iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF (OTCMKTS:IEMMF) Share Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF (OTCMKTS:IEMMF – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $77.92 and traded as high as $81.80. iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF shares last traded at $81.80, with a volume of 2,032 shares.

iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.92.

