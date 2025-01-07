iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Stock Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.96 and traded as low as $102.22. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF shares last traded at $103.31, with a volume of 1,933,092 shares.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.96 and a 200 day moving average of $116.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITB. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3,425.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth $118,000.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

