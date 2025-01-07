iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period.

IYW stock opened at $164.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $118.25 and a 52 week high of $166.47.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

