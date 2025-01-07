Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Trading Down 0.9 %

Issuer Direct stock opened at $9.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 million, a PE ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69. Issuer Direct has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $16.92.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Institutional Trading of Issuer Direct

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Issuer Direct stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 1.07% of Issuer Direct at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

Recommended Stories

