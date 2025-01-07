Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Jamf Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Jamf

JAMF stock opened at $14.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.63. Jamf has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $21.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 7,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $127,545.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,973.28. This trade represents a 3.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 153,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Jamf by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Jamf by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,394,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,190,000 after acquiring an additional 306,558 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 8.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 516,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 38,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 67.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 127,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 51,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

