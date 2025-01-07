Jamie Iannone Sells 5,625 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $350,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,248 shares in the company, valued at $33,825,430.24. This trade represents a 1.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jamie Iannone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $355,556.25.

On Monday, November 4th, Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $336,993.75.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.16 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.29.

eBay Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.14%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,394,797,000 after buying an additional 3,880,649 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of eBay by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,151,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $573,220,000 after acquiring an additional 335,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in eBay by 8.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,723,503 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $361,159,000 after purchasing an additional 530,941 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in eBay by 22.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,705,345 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $360,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 11.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,573,579 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $353,133,000 after purchasing an additional 679,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

