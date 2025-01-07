Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 180,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Sportradar Group by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 45.5% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the second quarter worth $75,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SRAD shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.55, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.18. Sportradar Group AG has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $18.46.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

