JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.99 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 93.88 ($1.17). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 94.16 ($1.18), with a volume of 6,595,580 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.38) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JD Sports Fashion to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.31) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 446 ($5.58).

JD Sports Fashion Trading Down 1.0 %

JD Sports Fashion Cuts Dividend

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 106.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 122.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of £4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 941.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a GBX 0.33 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. JD Sports Fashion’s payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

Insider Activity at JD Sports Fashion

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Andy Long acquired 31,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £29,821.44 ($37,309.45). 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

