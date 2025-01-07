Jericho Energy Ventures (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Trading 9.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. 3,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 4,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Jericho Energy Ventures Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.

Jericho Energy Ventures Company Profile

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States. It also invests in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, and new energy systems. The company was formerly known as Jericho Oil Corporation and changed its name to Jericho Energy Ventures Inc in March 2021.

