John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Time to Buy?

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.94 and last traded at $42.94. 126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.30.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $0.3525 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.95%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

