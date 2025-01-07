Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and traded as high as $6.72. Kamada shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 45,913 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.
Kamada Trading Up 2.9 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Kamada by 1,956.0% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 726,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 690,842 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 20.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kamada
Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.
