Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.91 and traded as high as $36.28. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $36.28, with a volume of 300 shares.

Kansas City Life Insurance Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $351.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.29.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $125.15 million for the quarter.

Kansas City Life Insurance Dividend Announcement

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Kansas City Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.56%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

