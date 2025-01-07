Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Purchased by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Kemper by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Kemper by 5,590.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Kemper by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Kemper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on KMPR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. StockNews.com lowered Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Kemper from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

Kemper Stock Down 1.7 %

KMPR stock opened at $65.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.68 and its 200 day moving average is $63.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.88. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $48.44 and a one year high of $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.86%. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

