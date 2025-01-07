Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Director Buys $29,800.00 in Stock

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) Director William H. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,346.10. The trade was a 25.35 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 million, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.15. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

