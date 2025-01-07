Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Director Buys $29,800.00 in Stock

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) Director William H. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,346.10. The trade was a 25.35 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 million, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.15. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99.
