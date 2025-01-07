Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.88 ($1.14) and traded as high as GBX 94 ($1.18). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 93.65 ($1.17), with a volume of 6,712 shares changing hands.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £157.73 million, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 90.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 87.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

