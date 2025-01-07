Keyera (TSE:KEY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$41.53 and traded as high as C$44.98. Keyera shares last traded at C$44.03, with a volume of 1,000,449 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Keyera from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Keyera from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays set a C$46.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Keyera from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$43.62.

The company has a market cap of C$10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 139.60%.

In other news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.38, for a total transaction of C$2,318,750.00. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

