KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) Shares Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.05 and last traded at $28.17. 341,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 318,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.47.

KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $256.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.78.

Get KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMLM. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 127,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the period.

About KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF

The KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (KMLM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KFA MLM index. The fund aims to track an index of long and short managed futures, based on a trend following methodology. The fund allocates to commodity, currency and global fixed income futures based on relative historical volatility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.