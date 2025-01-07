Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 206.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $126.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.67 and a 1 year high of $149.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 198.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $417,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at $702,417.53. This trade represents a 37.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

