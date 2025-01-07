Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.87 and traded as high as C$14.24. Kinross Gold shares last traded at C$13.88, with a volume of 2,822,540 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on K. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.70.

The company has a market capitalization of C$17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 7,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.91, for a total transaction of C$99,067.02. Also, Director George Nickolas Paspalas acquired 5,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.79 per share, with a total value of C$68,950.00. Insiders have sold 1,608,122 shares of company stock valued at $22,536,883 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

