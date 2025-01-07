Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 27.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,431,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,121,000 after buying an additional 1,176,069 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,075,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,870,000 after buying an additional 467,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,529,000 after acquiring an additional 46,436 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,412,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,224,000 after acquiring an additional 359,566 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,185,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.19.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $54.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.89. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $60.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.01, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.26%.

In related news, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $28,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,625.90. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 29,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $1,703,061.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

