Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 27.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,431,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,121,000 after buying an additional 1,176,069 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,075,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,870,000 after buying an additional 467,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,529,000 after acquiring an additional 46,436 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,412,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,224,000 after acquiring an additional 359,566 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,185,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.19.
Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $54.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.89. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $60.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.01, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.26%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $28,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,625.90. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 29,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $1,703,061.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
