Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Should You Sell?

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $106.14 and last traded at $106.91. 791 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.86.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.55.

About Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates through three segments: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, and Other. The Kongsberg Maritime segment offers solutions and systems for bridge and control systems, which include dynamic positioning, propulsion control, and navigation, as well as automation systems; energy solutions and ship design services; and propellers, thrusters, water jet systems, and systems for offshore manoeuvring of maritime vessels.

