KT (NYSE:KT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.12 and traded as high as $15.80. KT shares last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 1,204,679 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. New Street Research upgraded KT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.12.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in KT by 383.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 171,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 136,021 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KT by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,476,000 after purchasing an additional 804,986 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KT by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 72,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 49,793 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KT by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 96,518 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

