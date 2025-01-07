Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Trading Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 3,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

Kuaishou Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.88.

Kuaishou Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; and AcFun, a video sharing website.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kuaishou Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuaishou Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.