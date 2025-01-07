Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) Shares Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 7,098,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,825,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Kuke Music Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86.

About Kuke Music

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments: Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

