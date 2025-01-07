Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Insider Sells $130,635.75 in Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $130,635.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,985.50. This trade represents a 5.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Kymera Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average of $43.88. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $53.27. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 2.19.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on KYMR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
