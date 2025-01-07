Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 994.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,823 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 2.4% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.24.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $77.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.45. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.60% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.77%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.