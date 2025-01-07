Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 928.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Lam Research by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 88 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2,400.0% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $77.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $68.87 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 50.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lam Research from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.24.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

