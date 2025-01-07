Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.43 and traded as high as $58.97. Lattice Semiconductor shares last traded at $57.27, with a volume of 2,266,091 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.27 and a 200-day moving average of $53.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $127.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.05 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 1,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $68,543.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 365 shares in the company, valued at $22,827.10. This represents a 75.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,850 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $107,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,039.68. This trade represents a 11.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,172 shares of company stock worth $490,534. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,163,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,426,000 after acquiring an additional 668,132 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 19.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,822,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,669,000 after purchasing an additional 294,290 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 63.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,094,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,456,000 after purchasing an additional 426,511 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 57.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,019,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,124,000 after purchasing an additional 372,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $49,297,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

