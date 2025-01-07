Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.14. 1,916 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 11,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Lesaka Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98.

Institutional Trading of Lesaka Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lesaka Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Lesaka Technologies worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 24.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

