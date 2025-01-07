Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.01 and traded as high as $7.17. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 818,410 shares.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 143,621 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,413 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 22,727 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 160,495 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

