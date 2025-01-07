Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.01 and traded as high as $7.17. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 818,410 shares.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%.
About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
