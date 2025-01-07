LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) CEO Justin Schreiber Sells 25,000 Shares

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) CEO Justin Schreiber sold 25,000 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $129,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,703,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,032,280.85. This trade represents a 0.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Justin Schreiber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Justin Schreiber sold 25,000 shares of LifeMD stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $163,000.00.

LifeMD Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LifeMD stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57. LifeMD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeMD

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFMD. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in LifeMD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LifeMD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in LifeMD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in LifeMD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LFMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.57.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

