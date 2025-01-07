LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) CEO Justin Schreiber Sells 25,000 Shares

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDGet Free Report) CEO Justin Schreiber sold 25,000 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $129,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,703,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,032,280.85. This trade represents a 0.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

  • On Monday, December 2nd, Justin Schreiber sold 25,000 shares of LifeMD stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $163,000.00.

Shares of LifeMD stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57. LifeMD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFMD. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in LifeMD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LifeMD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in LifeMD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in LifeMD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LFMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.57.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

