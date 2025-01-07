LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.06 and traded as high as $1.66. LivePerson shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 9,052,719 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LPSN shares. Craig Hallum downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $144.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Ford sold 21,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $25,005.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 378,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,725.98. This trade represents a 5.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 84,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $72,202.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 236,879 shares of company stock worth $207,708. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LivePerson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 418,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 15,032 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 104.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 32,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 16,385 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in LivePerson by 25.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 456,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 93,693 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

