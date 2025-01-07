Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Given New $515.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $565.00 to $515.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $602.00 to $543.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.79.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $466.65 on Monday. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $413.92 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $517.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $535.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.