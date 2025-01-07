Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Director Andrew H. Tisch Sells 7,533 Shares

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 7,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $635,408.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,568,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,276,910.85. This represents a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Loews Stock Down 2.3 %

Loews stock opened at $82.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.23 and a fifty-two week high of $87.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.38.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.32%.

Institutional Trading of Loews

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Loews by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 525,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,307,000 after purchasing an additional 230,231 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Loews by 92.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 477,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,745,000 after buying an additional 229,956 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Loews by 106.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 353,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,338,000 after buying an additional 182,009 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Loews by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,673,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,858,000 after acquiring an additional 161,810 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Loews by 22.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 569,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,992,000 after acquiring an additional 105,810 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Loews from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Loews

Loews Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.