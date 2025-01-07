Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Director Andrew H. Tisch Sells 7,533 Shares

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 7,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $635,408.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,568,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,276,910.85. This represents a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Loews Stock Down 2.3 %
Loews stock opened at $82.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.23 and a fifty-two week high of $87.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.38.
Loews Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.32%.
Loews Company Profile
Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.
