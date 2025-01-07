London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Shares Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) were down 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as £112.45 ($140.69) and last traded at £113.20 ($141.62). Approximately 1,229,771 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 696,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at £114.22 ($142.90).

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of £110.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of £103.44. The company has a market capitalization of £60.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8,213.77, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.41.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider that operates connected businesses to serve customers across the entire financial markets value chain.

With capabilities in data, indices and analytics, capital formation, trade execution, clearing and risk management, we operate at the heart of the world’s financial ecosystem and enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities.

Together, our five business divisions – Data and Analytics, FTSE Russell, Risk Intelligence, Capital Markets and Post Trade – offer customers seamless access to global financial markets, across the trading lifecycle.

LSEG is headquartered in London and has a major presence throughout Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and emerging markets.

