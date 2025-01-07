Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Wedbush

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LYFT. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lyft from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lyft from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lyft from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.78.

LYFT stock opened at $14.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.14. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lyft will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 4,242 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $75,337.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 755,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,423,842.72. The trade was a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Logan Green sold 10,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $188,352.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 314,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,424,987. This trade represents a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,242 shares of company stock valued at $427,330. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Lyft during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Lyft by 4,032.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,554 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft during the third quarter worth $70,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

