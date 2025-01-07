MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CFO John Kober Sells 2,250 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) CFO John Kober sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $292,702.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,405,501.51. This represents a 4.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Kober also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, November 20th, John Kober sold 19,470 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $2,470,353.60.

On Tuesday, October 29th, John Kober sold 2,671 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $313,762.37.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $139.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.71. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.25 and a 12-month high of $143.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MACOM Technology Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 958.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,338,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,214,000 after buying an additional 1,212,094 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 280.5% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 704,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,568,000 after purchasing an additional 519,603 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,210,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,686,000 after buying an additional 210,151 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 52.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,037,000 after buying an additional 182,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 745,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,945,000 after buying an additional 116,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.