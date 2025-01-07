Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.34 and traded as high as $42.57. Magna International shares last traded at $41.78, with a volume of 872,748 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MGA shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Magna International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Magna International from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.65.

Magna International Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.34.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.20). Magna International had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.80%.

Institutional Trading of Magna International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Magna International by 70.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Magna International by 84.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Tobam increased its position in Magna International by 94.3% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the third quarter worth about $216,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading

