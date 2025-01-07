MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSBP) Trading 0.4% Higher – What’s Next?

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.35 and last traded at $24.35. Approximately 608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24.

MainStreet Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

