Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.56 and traded as low as C$20.38. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$20.45, with a volume of 170,468 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MFI shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maple Leaf Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.93.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Down 0.2 %

Maple Leaf Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.56. The company has a market cap of C$2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 977.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maple Leaf Foods

In other Maple Leaf Foods news, Director Linda Mantia purchased 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.23 per share, with a total value of C$99,990.54. 39.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

Featured Stories

