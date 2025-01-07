Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Mark Casper Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $282,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,791,778. The trade was a 9.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $119.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.98 billion, a PE ratio of -70.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.41. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $126.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.12%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,652,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,435,000 after acquiring an additional 571,005 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $2,216,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,476,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marvell Technology Company Profile
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marvell Technology
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.