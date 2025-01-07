Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MRVL. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology stock opened at $119.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $126.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.64. The company has a market cap of $102.98 billion, a PE ratio of -70.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,778. This trade represents a 9.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,823,637.88. This represents a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,550,170. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.