Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Masco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,294,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $864,103,000 after purchasing an additional 194,297 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Masco by 1.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,830,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $655,414,000 after purchasing an additional 181,515 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Masco by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,997,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,063,000 after buying an additional 520,555 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Masco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,950,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,825,000 after buying an additional 26,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Masco by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,758,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,265,000 after buying an additional 238,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Masco from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Masco from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.79.

Masco Stock Up 1.3 %

MAS opened at $73.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $63.81 and a 12 month high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 615.54%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

