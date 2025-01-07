Mason Resources (CVE:LLG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Mason Resources Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as low as C$0.07. Mason Resources shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 136,428 shares traded.

Mason Resources Trading Up 7.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 47.86, a current ratio of 96.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of C$9.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Mason Resources (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Mason Resources Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mason Resources Company Profile

Mason Resources Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. It also focuses on the production and commercialization of patented graphene products for various industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others; and development of value-added graphite products.

